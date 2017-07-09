Two accused of armed robbery outside New Orleans home

Kendrick Roberts and Miles Price were arrested Saturday and booked into Central Lockup. (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – Police say two people have been arrested after they robbed a woman outside her home on Francis Drive last month.

Kendrick Roberts and Miles Price were arrested Saturday and booked into Central Lockup.

According to New Orleans Police, the incident happened on June 26 after the victim parked at her home and was getting out of her vehicle. Police say the two men approached the victim and demanded her property, starting a struggle.

Investigators say the suspects fled the area running west on Dwyer Road.

“Through the course of the investigation, officers Christopher McGaw and David Santanello received a call regarding the suspects in the area,” NOPD said. “Both officers located Roberts and Price as described by the victim and were able to obtain a positive identification on both suspects.”

Anyone with additional information about the crime or the suspects is asked to contact New Orleans Police at 504-658-6070 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV