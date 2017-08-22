METAIRIE, La. -- Two Houston men are in jail after police say they used stolen pickup trucks to crash into a Brother's Food Mart on Airline Highway, stealing the ATMs inside.



Surveillance video shows a pickup truck smashing in the front window of the Brother's Convenience Store at 4115 Airline Drive around 5 a.m. Saturday. A group of people swarm into the store, surround the ATM and remove it. The front of the store and the merchandise there are scattered and thrown everywhere.

The sheriff's office said that officers who were canvassing the area of the crime a short time later saw two men inside of a vehicle they believed may have been used in the heist.

Deputies said D'Andre Johnson, 21 and Treyvon McDonald confessed to crashing a stolen car into the Brother's Food Mart on 4115 Airline Drive in Metairie in the early morning hours Saturday.

Investigators said the same method was used to rob another Brother's store on Aug. 13, however, McDonald and Johnson have not been connected to that burglary.

