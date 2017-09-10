Two hurt, one killed in overnight shootings blocks apart

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police say two people were hurt and one woman was killed in overnight shootings just blocks apart in Central City Monday morning.

According to New Orleans Police, two people were hurt in a shooting near the intersection of Willow and Josephine streets.

Just a block away, police say a woman was hurt in a shooting in the 2800 block of Jackson Avenue. The woman later died from her injuries. Police are investigating this shooting as a homicide.

The NOPD did not provide any additional details about the shootings. It is unclear whether the two incident were connected.

This is a developing story.

