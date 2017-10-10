Two men arrested after fight ends in gunfire inside CBD restaurant

(Photo: Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

NEW ORLEANS – Police arrested two people after a gun was fired inside a CBD restaurant during an argument.

Eric Terry was arrested on counts of aggravated assault and a number of gun charges after he allegedly fired a shot at his co-worker.

The fight happened around 5 p.m. at Gallier’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar in the 100 block of Carondelet Street.

Jihad Jamhour, the co-worker Terry allegedly fired his gun at, told police that Terry arrived for work visibly intoxicated. When Jamhour told Terry he had to go home, the fight broke out.

Jamhour was also arrested and booked on a charge of simple battery after police found the men wrestling each other outside the restaurant.

No one was wounded by the gunshot, according to NOPD.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

