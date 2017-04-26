Two men arrested with stolen NOPD gun, $3,000 in cash

Diamonte Beasley (L) and Marcus Johnson (R), 20, arrested after police said they were in possession of a number of stolen firearms, including an NOPD handgun.

NEW ORLEANS – Two men are in jail after police said they found a number of stolen firearms in their car, including an NOPD handgun, along with drugs and cash.

Officials said around 7:30 p.m., officers pulled over Diamonte Beasley and Marcus Johnson, 20, at the corner of First and Willow Streets.

Police said when they spoke to the driver of the sedan, Beasley, they could smell marijuana coming from the car. They also saw the handle of a gun sticking out from under the driver’s seat.

When officers searched the car, they found a fully-loaded Glock, bags of marijuana, and an extended magazine with 25 rounds of ammunition. They also found an NOPD firearm reported stolen earlier that day that was loaded in a plastic bag on the passenger side floor. Altogether, police said they found three firearms in the car, and two more stolen guns during a residential search. The guns were reported stolen from a burglary the day before.

Beasley and Johnson were both arrested. They face various charges, including illegal possession of firearms and stolen things.

