Two men shot early Saturday morning in the French Quarter, police say

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a double shooting early Saturday morning in the French Quarter.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. at the corner of Iberville and Royal streets.

Police said two men were hurt in the shooting. One man was shot in the leg, and the other shot to the arm, according to officials. Both men were reported to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

