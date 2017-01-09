Bryson Queen (L), and Wallace Jenkins (R), arrested after police said they went joyriding in a stolen school bus. (Photos via Houma Police Department) (Photo: WWL)

HOUMA, La -- Two men were arrested Sunday after police said they stole a school bus multiple times in Houma.

According to the Houma Police Department, Wallace Jenkins, 18, and Bryson Queen, 18, stole a Terrebonne Parish School bus three separate times between December 12th, 2016 and December 22nd, 2016 to go joy riding.

On one occasion, the suspects took their joy ride as far as Bayou Blue.

Authorities said the school bus was parked on the East Street School campus. The suspects damaged a fence on the campus with the bus.

