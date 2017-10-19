Two men wounded in separate shootings in New Orleans

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS -- Two people were wounded in separate shootings in New Orleans Thursday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the two shootings happened about an hour apart.

The first took place at a gas station in the 6500 block of Morrison Road around 9 p.m. One man was wounded. His condition is unknown.

The second took place in the Seventh Ward near the intersection of Annette and North Rocheblave. One man was shot. Police say his wounds are non-life threatening.

