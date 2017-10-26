WWL
Two people shot, killed in Holy Cross neighborhood

According to NOPD, the double homicide occurred around 8:12 p.m. in the 900 block of Deslonde Street.

NEW ORLEANS -- Two people were killed in the Holy Cross neighborhood Thursday night.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

