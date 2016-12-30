Two shot in 7th Ward

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS -- Two people were shot in the 7th Ward Friday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Around 4:30 p.m., the NOPD confirmed a double shooting in the the 2300 block of New Orleans Street. Two male victims were hit by gunfire, police said.

"One victim was found at the scene suffering gunshot wounds to the stomach and leg. A second victim was transported to the hospital via private conveyance with a gunshot wound to the abdomen," police said.