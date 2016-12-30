WWL
Close

Two shot in 7th Ward

Double shooting in 7th Ward

WWL 6:37 PM. CST December 30, 2016

NEW ORLEANS -- Two people were shot in the 7th Ward Friday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Around 4:30 p.m., the NOPD confirmed a double shooting in the the 2300 block of New Orleans Street. Two male victims were hit by gunfire, police said.

"One victim was found at the scene suffering gunshot wounds to the stomach and leg. A second victim was transported to the hospital via private conveyance with a gunshot wound to the abdomen," police said. 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories