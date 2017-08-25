Two wounded in Magazine Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS -- Two people were wounded in a brazen shooting on Magazine Street.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, two people were shot near the intersection of Magazine Street and St. Mary Street around 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Our partners at The New Orleans Advocate spoke to multiple witnesses on the scene that said they heard 15 shots fired.

According to the same report, witnesses saw one man wounded in the middle of the street who was picked up by someone in a gold car.

The second victim is reported to be someone who works nearby that was taking a smoke break.

