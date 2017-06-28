WWL
UPDATE: Coroner identifies teen killed in Paris Avenue shooting

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 11:55 AM. CDT June 28, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – The parish coroner has identified a teen who died after a shooting on Paris Avenue and Lafreniere Street Tuesday afternoon.

Kimani Williams, 16, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, officials said 

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Williams was brought to an area hospital, where police said he later died.

Investigators are now gathering evidence to identify a motive for the shooting and the people responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Rob Barrere at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. 


