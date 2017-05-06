Update: Woman killed in N.O. East hit-and-run

Fatal crash in New Orleans east.

NEW ORLEANS -- A woman died in a hit-and-run crash on the interstate Saturday morning.

According to NOPD, the unidentified woman's body was found around 12:27 a.m. on I-10 East at Crowder Boulevard. Police say the woman had severe head trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect or vehicle has been connected to the fatal crash.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to call Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

