UPDATE: NOPD makes arrest in fatal stabbing of woman under expressway

(Photo: Photo courtesy NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS – A man is in jail, accused of fatally stabbing a woman under the Pontchartrain Expressway early Saturday morning.

Police said 49-year-old Jules Williams has been arrested and booked with second-degree murder.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. at the corner of Calliope Street and Loyola Avenue, under US 90.

Officers said when they got to the scene, they found a woman who was stabbed multiple times. She died at the scene, authorities added.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV