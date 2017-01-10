UPDATE: One person dead after double shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a double shooting Tuesday night in Algiers that left one person dead.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at the corner of Belleville and Homer streets.

Police reported two men were shot, and shortly after their initial release stated one of the men had died. There is no word on the other man's condition.

No suspect or motive has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

(© 2017 WWL)