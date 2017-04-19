Woman killed, two more wounded in Gentilly homicide

Sharon Pulley, 60

NEW ORLEANS – One woman is dead and two other people are injured following a triple shooting Tuesday night in Gentilly.

According to New Orleans Police Department, Sharon Pulley, 60, and Nicole Pulley, 38, were found on the front porch of a home. A 61-year-old Thomas Brumfield was found inside the home also suffering from gunshot wounds.

A preliminary police report said the women were walking up to the front door of the home when an armed man came from behind them and began shooting.

Sharon Pulley was killed.

The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of Athis Street.

The two injured victims were taken to an area hospital. Sharon's younger sister, Karen Pulley Dupre, said Nicole is in stable condition and Thomas is in critical condition.

Neighbors are shaken up.

"We were in our homes when all of a sudden, we hear gunshots, one after another, just like bam, bam, bam, bam," said Roy Salgado. He says the gunshots sounded like they were in his backyard.

"It's just a tragic incident," said Third District Commander Jeff Walls. "We're not going to stop until we find out who did this, and they're going to be put in jail. It's disheartening somebody would do something like this, and we're not going to stop until we apprehend them."

"Never in a million years would we expect anything like this," said Salgado. "I hope that the crime in our city changes. We can't keep going this way, it's too much when it's in your own backyard, literally."

Police are still investigating, No word yet on a possible motive.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

