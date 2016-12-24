UPDATE: Police find mother of newborn baby left in Walmart trash can

Source: WBRZ (Photo: WBRZ)

NEW ROADS, La. -- Police located the mother of a newborn baby delivered inside a Walmart bathroom then wrapped in a garbage bag and left in a trash can Friday night.

According to our partners at WBRZ, the mother checked into Lane Memorial Hospital in Zachary shortly after giving birth inside the bathroom of a Walmar in New Roads. Police have not identified the mother.

New Roads Police have an arrest warrant ready for her upon her release from the hospital, according to WBRZ.

The newborn baby was found around 8 p.m. on Dec. 23. New Roads Police and firefighters responded to reports of an unresponsive baby left in the Walmart bathroom on Hospital Road. Firfighters performed CPR on the little girl before rushing her to Pointe Coupee General Hospital in serious condition.

By 10:15 p.m., doctors said the infant was stable, but in critical condition before being flown to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital for further treatment.

