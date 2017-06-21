UPDATE: Suspect arrested, victim named in North Roman Street homicide

(Photo: Photo courtesy NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS – A suspect is in jail Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting near Treme two days earlier.

According to police, 27-year-old Vincent Thomas was booked with second-degree murder.

The announcement came shortly after the parish coroner identified Talmadge Scott Jr., 23, as the victim in Monday night's shooting.

According to NOPD, officers Scott shot to death in the 1100 block of North Roman Street around 8:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 504-822-1111.

