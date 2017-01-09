UPDATE: Truck of Metairie man found shot to death in Hanhville found

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Deputies are investigating the murder of a Metairie man found shot to death Monday.

Authorities with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said the body of Ryan Dubuc, 20, was found just before 10 a.m., on a side road near Highway 3160 in Hanhville.

Deputies said they believe Dubuc left his home around 5:30 a.m. to go to his job in St. Charles Parish.

Investigators were looking for Dubuc’s pickup truck, however, around 8 p.m. Monday authorities said the truck was found in a sugar cane field in Belle Chasse.

Anyone with information about Dubuc’s truck or death is asked to call the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-1135.

