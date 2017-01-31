UPDATE: Two dead after shooting outside high school basketball game

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left two people dead in Algiers.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Huntlee Drive.

The shooting scene was in front of Edna Karr High School, were a basketball game started against McDonogh 35 High School around 7 p.m.

New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison said the two people who died were not Karr students. Police said they are not sure how old the victims are or if they are students at another school.

Harrison said both victims tried to go inside of the gym where the game was, but for unknown reasons did not get into the game.

"They were sitting in the car when someone opened fire on them," said Harrison. "One subject got out of the car and collapsed there."

That person died at the scene, Harrison said. The other victim died a short time after at the hospital.

Detectives believe a silver four-door vehicle then left the scene. Police are currently looking for more evidence about the vehicle, as well as video surveillance.

The shooting happened during the game, where a Karr spokesperson said about 600 were in the gym at the time. The gym was put on lockdown per procedure, and Karr officials said they waited until NOPD let them know it was safe to be released.

School officials said Karr will be open Wednesday for its 1,100 students, and counselors will be on site to talk to students about the shooting.

Chief Harrison urged anyone with information to contact police or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

(© 2017 WWL)