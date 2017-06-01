UPDATE: Two men killed in 7th Ward shooting

(Photo: Derek Waldrip)

NEW ORLEANS -- Two men were fatally shot in the 7th Ward Wednesday evening.

According to a coroner's report, Keenon Williams, 17, and Kelvin Jones Jr, 20, were shot to death.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Pauger Street around 6 p.m.

Police said they found both men shot inside a vehicle. One died at the scene of the shooting, and the other died a short time later after being transported by EMS to an area hospital.

No suspect or motive has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

