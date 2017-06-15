UPDATE: Woman dead after French Quarter stabbing

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing overnight in the French Quarter.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Decatur Street.

Authorities said a woman was stabbed in the side.

No other details were made immediately available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

A previous version of this story stated this incident was a shooting. Updated information from NOPD corrected this incident to a stabbing.

