UPDATE: Woman dead after French Quarter stabbing

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing overnight in the French Quarter.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Decatur Street.
Authorities said a woman was stabbed in the side.
No other details were made immediately available.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
A previous version of this story stated this incident was a shooting. Updated information from NOPD corrected this incident to a stabbing.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs