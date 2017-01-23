UPDATE: Woman found dead in Bayou St. John

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a homicide in the Bayou St. John area Monday.

The incident happened in the 4000 block of Davey Street just before 3 p.m.

Authorities said a woman was found dead in the bayou.

There is no word at this time on what caused her death. Police said an autopsy will be performed and the parish coroner will determine the woman's identity and how she died.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

