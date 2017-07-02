UPDATE: Woman shot, hit by car in the Desire neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS – A woman is recovering after being shot and hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

According to New Orleans Police, the crime happened in the 3400 block of Pleasure Street.

Initial reports said a 25-year-old woman heard gunshots in the area, and realized she was hit. She fell to the ground and was then hit by an unknown vehicle, according to police. A report stated the woman suffered a broken leg.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV