Uptown Fidelity Bank robbed, suspect at-large

(Photo: Betbeze, Craig C. (NO) (FBI))

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are searching for the man who robbed an Uptown bank Thursday morning.

According to NOPD, the robber entered the bank at 1201 S. Carrollton Avenue around 10:05 a.m. and slipped a note to the teller, demanding money.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber fled on foot north down S. Carrollton Avenue.

Police described the robber as a black male, about 6' tall, wearing a blue suit jacket, black shirt and tie, a black cap with a gator symbol (Kangol style), and glasses.

The FBI New Orleans Violent Crime Task Force is investigating this bank robbery along with NOPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

