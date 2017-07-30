Victims beaten, robbed in three separate crimes across the city

NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating three separate incidents in a 24-hour period where the victims told police they were beaten before being robbed.

The first incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday and the corner of N. Claiborne and Elysian Fields avenues.

The 32-year-old victim said he was approached by someone he didn't know, who hit him in the face and knocked him unconscious. The robber stole the man's cell phone, shoes, credit card, ID, and cash.

The second robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the French Quarter.

Police said a 28-year-old man asked a group for directions near the corner of Decatur and St. Peter streets when he was taken to another location and beaten. The group took the man's property and ran.

Then, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a man was stabbed during a robbery near Central City in the 1400 block of S. Derbigny Street.

Police said a 23-year-old man was approached by two men, who kicked him in the head. One of the robbers then stabbed the victim, took cash from his pocket and ran off. The man was brought to an area hospital, but there is no word on his condition.

Officials said the investigations into these robberies are still in the early stages, and could not comment if there was any connection between the robberies.

Anyone with information about any of these robberies is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

