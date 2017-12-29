VIDEO: accused teen burglars shoot their way into Hammond business

HAMMOND, LA. - Deputies say two teens have been arrested after shooting their way in and then burglarizing an electronic cigarette shop in Hammond.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports that deputies began investigating a burglary at the Create-A-Cig Shop on University Avenue in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Security videos show two men shoot their way into the store then continue shooting glass cases to steal merchandise. The two men got away with several electronic cigarettes valued at over $1,000.

Deputies were able to identify 17-year-old Jason Paul Shelton and 18-year-old Shane Michael Freeman as the two thieves, Edwards said. Both teens were charged with aggravated burglary.

