Video captures six bicyclists attacking man in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS- Security cameras show the moment an altercation occurred between six people riding their bikes and a man on the street.



Around 10 p.m. Friday night, the cyclists were headed down Barracks Street towards the river when it appears the man and the cyclists exchanged words.

As the bystander walks away, two of the cyclists got off their bikes walking towards him.

The bystander walks back over. Not long after that, the bystander takes off running. The group follows behind him and attacks him, allegedly taking the bystander's cell phone as the argument continues.

"It's always difficult to look at a snapshot of something and make a judgment and I think a lot of people do that. There's probably more to the story than we're seeing," Caron said.

French Quarter resident Ken Caron attends the NOPD 8th District's crime meetings. He says he's not worried about the recent attack.

"Crime is really down in the French Quarter. I feel safe," Caron said.

However, Caron also knows the importance of keeping his eyes and ears open.

"The weather's getting warmer. Of course, activity is going to happen. We've got more tourists coming in town. And you know, you hate to say it, but something could happen. And it's letting your guard down," Caron said.



Randy Maggiore's family has lived on Barracks Street since the 1940's. In that time, Maggiore says they have seen a lot.

"Unfortunately, it's nothing new around here. This is a very extreme case. It sounds like a very extreme case. But petty theft, armed robberies, all kinds of stuff, carjackings have taken place down here," Maggiore said.

When it gets dark, Maggiore also takes precautions.

"If I do need to go out late hours, by myself, I tend to walk out away from the cars along the street," Maggiore said.

Since it is a close-knit community, Maggiore says everyone makes it a priority to look out for one another so that incidents like this could be avoided.

"You can't be looking at your phone. Walking down the street by yourself at 2 a.m. You gotta be practical. Be safe," Maggiore said.

All suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts which partially concealed their faces.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of any of the suspects is asked to contact the Eighth District Investigative Unit at (504) 658-6080, or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504)-822-1111 or toll free at (877)-903-7867.



© 2018 WWL-TV