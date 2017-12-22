VIDEO: Masked men rob Mid-City Shell station

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are searching for two armed men caught on camera robbing the Shell Gas Station on Tulane Avenue.

Surveillance video shows two masked men pull up to the gas station in a dark-colored pickup truck. around 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 21. One of them pulled out a handgun as they entered the store together and demanded an employee open the cash register. The employee complied and the two robbers took the money and a pack of cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

The surveillance video can be seen above.

Anyone with information on this armed robbery is asked to call NOPD's First District Detectives at 504-658-6010 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

