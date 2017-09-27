VIDEO: Robber smashes Taco Bell drive-thru window, steals cash-register monitor

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS -- An unidentified robber smashed in the Taco Bell drive-thru window and stole the cash register.

According to NOPD, cameras captured the robber walking up to the Taco Bell drive-thru on S. Claiborne avenue around 12:31 a.m. The man then smashed the glass with some sort of rock or brick and grabbed the cash register monitor from inside before fleeing on foot down Washington Avenue.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call NOPD Detective Amanda WIlliams at 504-658-6123 or any member of NOPD's 6th District Property Crimes Unit at 504-658-6060.

© 2017 WWL-TV