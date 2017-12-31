Video shows man stealing car from Algiers gas station

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are searching for the person seen on surveillance video stealing a car from a local gas station.

The incident took place Tuesday just before midnight in the 2600 block of General DeGaulle Drive.

The victim told police she left her car on while she went into the gas station and seconds later a man got in and drove off in her 2007 Honda Accord.

Police said the car has been recovered but they're still looking for the suspect.

If anyone has information on this incident you are asked to call Forth District detectives at (504) 658-6040 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.



