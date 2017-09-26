Violent night in Baton Rouge: Five shootings leave two dead, four injured

(Photo: Johnston von Springer, WBRZ)

BATON ROUGE -- Two people were killed and at least four more were injured in five separate shootings Monday night in Baton Rouge.

According to our partners at The Advocate, police are investigating shootings in five locations:

Rosenwald Road, where a 22-year-old man was found dead inside a car.

The 6800 block of Cezanne Avenue, where one person was killed and another wounded.

2080 Lobdell Boulevard, where one person was wounded.

The 300 block of St. Vincent de Paul Drive, where details have not yet been released on how many people were wounded.

Scotland Avenue, where one unidentified victim was wounded.

There is no official word on if any of the shootings are related.

