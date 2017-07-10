WANTED: man pointed shotgun at family, police say

Wanted: Dwayne Isadore (Photo: New Orleans Police, WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – Police are looking for the public’s help to find a man accused of threatening family members with a shotgun over the weekend.

According to New Orleans Police, Dwayne Isadore pointed a pump action shotgun at two relatives and threatened to kill them Sunday. Family members said Isadore fled the scene in his maroon 2003 GMC Envoy with a Louisiana license plate number YJT580.

Police say Isadore is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and multiple outstanding traffic warrants.

Anyone with information about Isadore’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Second District at 504-658-6020.

