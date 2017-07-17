WANTED: Suspect sought for France St. shooting, police say

Wanted: Erick Robinson (Photo: New Orleans Police, WWL)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man they say was involved in a shooting on France Street Saturday.

According to New Orleans Police, Erick Robinson, 26, was positively identified as the perpetrator in the shooting in the 1300 block of France Street.

Investigators believe Robinson got into an argument before arming himself with a gun and shooting the victim in the knee.

Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact New Orleans Police Fifth District at 504-658-6050. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

