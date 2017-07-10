WANTED: woman sought for smashing windows, pulling handgun

Wanted: Beaunca Caldwell (Photo: New Orleans Police, WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – Police are looking for a woman they say smashed the windows of a vehicle then threatened the shoot the owner Saturday.

According to New Orleans Police, the crime happened in the 6800 block of Tara Lane. A woman told police that Beaunca Caldwell damaged the windows of her vehicle then returned later to threaten her with a black semi-automatic handgun.

The victim said Caldwell fled the scene but returned a second time and tried to strike the woman with two wooden sticks.

The NOPD said Caldwell is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, simple assault and simple criminal damage. Caldwell also has outstanding warrants for additional offenses including theft, simple criminal damage, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace, a court capias and multiple municipal attachments.

Police described Caldwell as a black female, 5’4” tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about Caldwell’s whereabouts are asked to contact NOPD Seventh District Detectives at 504-658-6070.

