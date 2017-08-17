Wanted: Woman threatens group with shovel before crash, police say

(Photo: Photo courtesy NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS - Investigators are looking for a woman accused of threatening a group with a shovel during an argument that turned physical.

New Orleans Police said 20-year-old Destiny Douglas was the passenger in a car that hit someone right after an argument on Friday.

Douglas and another person reportedly got into an argument with a group in the 2100 block of Forstall Street. Police said Douglas then grabbed a shovel and threatened to smash the windows out of the group's vehicles if they did not give her the money she was requesting.

After Douglas got into the car with the person she was with, investigators said the driver put the car in reverse and hit someone in the group.

Anyone with information about Douglas or her whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV