Warrant: Cocaine use caught on video before inmate's death

NEW ORLEANS – A group of inmates at the Orleans Justice Center were caught on camera using cocaine throughout the day before one of them died from an accidental overdose, according to a warrant for a man arrested in connection with the inmate’s death Wednesday.

The New Orleans Advocate reports the video showed Darrell Fuller, 29, walking into the cell and giving a clear white plastic bag with powder inside the Colby Crawford. Then the video shows “the cocaine was poured onto a piece of paper that was on the desktop in the cell and the inmates were snorting the substance from the desk,” the warrant read.

Crawford died Feb. 22, and the warrant says Fuller was one of the first people who found Crawford unresponsive.

Fuller now faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with Crawford’s death.

