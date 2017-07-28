WWL
Report: Bid for Cardell Hayes' appeal centers around fake subpoena

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 10:14 AM. CDT July 28, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – Lawyers for Cardell Hayes, the man convicted of killing former Saints player Will Smith, are asking to add the use of a fake subpoena to the appeal record in their bid to get their client’s guilty manslaughter verdict overturned.

According to The Lens, the bid surrounds a fake subpoena used in the case by District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office.

The mother of Hayes’ son, Tiffany Lacroix, said she got the subpoena a few weeks before the trial in December. It ordered her to appear at the D.A.’s office for a private interview. However, Lacroix did not testify during the trial.

