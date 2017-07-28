Report: fake subpoena can be used in Cardell Hayes appeal case

(Photo: Art by Tony O. Champagne exclusive to WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS – A judge ruled Friday that the use of a fake subpoena can be used as part of the Cardell Hayes appeal case in order to get a guilty manslaughter verdict overturned.

According to The Lens, the fake subpoena was used by District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office in the case of Hayes killing former Saints player Will Smith last April.

The mother of Hayes’ son, Tiffany Lacroix, said she got the subpoena a few weeks before the trial in December. It ordered her to appear at the D.A.’s office for a private interview. However, Lacroix did not testify during the trial.

