Witnesses recount deadly hit-and-run crash

Ronald Paul and Keith Cambrice are back at work Friday despite witnessing a deadly hit and run less than 24 hours before.

"It sounded real bad," Paul said. "Like it was a loud collusion. It was really bad."

Cambrice agreed.

"It was like a loud 'errrk' and then a boom," he said.

Police say a Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling "at a high rate of speed" eastbound on Almonaster Avenue towards Louisa Street -- as if it was being chased by a red truck. The truck struck the trailblazer -- police say 'using a pit maneuver' -- spinning the back end of the victim's vehicle around causing it to strike a palm tree and catch on fire.

The driver of the pickup truck drove away from the scene.

It wasn't until Paul and Cambrice left work and drove by the accident that they realized what happened.

"People were jumping out, trying to get the lady out and everyone was screaming," Cambrice said. "I don't know if she was dead, but she wasn't moving. And all of the sudden the flames just took over her body. I saw that all night last night in my sleep."

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 4-year-old child was ejected from the Trailblazer on impact, but is in stable condition according to NOPD. The male driver of the Trailblazer was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"I have a grandson and I can't even imagine," Cambrice said after hearing a child was involved.

As Paul and Cambrice come to terms with what they witnessed, the person responsible remains at-large and police continue to search.

If you can help police with this investigation, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV