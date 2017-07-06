Woman accused of fatally stabbing cousin allowed to move to Texas

NEW ORLEANS – A woman accused of fatally stabbing her cousin during a fight on Decatur Street late last month has been allowed to move to Texas.

According to The New Orleans Advocate, 20-year-old Dannisha Green’s lawyers said their client received numerous death threats after the death of Brittany Seymour June 15.

Reports said the fight between Green and Seymour was because of an ongoing disagreement over an ex-boyfriend.

If convicted, Green would face mandatory life imprisonment.

You can read more about this story by clicking here to visit The New Orleans Advocate.

© 2017 WWL-TV