Woman breaks restaurant's window after being told they're closed

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS -- State Police arrested a woman they say shattered a window at Restaurant August late Monday night after being told the restaurant was closed.

According to State Police, 25-year-old Leah Johnson walked into Restaurant August around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 to ask about reservations. When the staff told her the restaurant was closed, police say Johnson got angry and broke a window.

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

Johnson has been arrested and booked for simple criminal damage to property.

© 2017 WWL-TV