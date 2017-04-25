Woman killed in Central City shooting was mother who recently moved to US

NEW ORLEANS -- The woman killed by a stray bullet during a drive-by shooting in Central City was a mother who recently immigrated to the United States to be with her husband and child.

According to her husband and neighbors, 37-year-old Norma Perez Lino was hit by a stray bullet while inside her home on Dryades Street Friday night. Her husband said she had just moved to the United States after the death of their son.

"What am I supposed to do now?" he said through a translator.

"He's heartbroken, but we can't do nothing. That's the life," the translator added. "God knows what I do, now he'll stay with the daughter the best he can."

Five other people were wounded in the same shooting according to NOPD. One remains in critical condition, while the other four are stable.

Police are looking for at least two suspects who were driving a black sedan when they opened fire Friday night. No other detail on the suspected shooters have been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

