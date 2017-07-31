Woman pepper sprayed, robbed man after returning from Bourbon St. bar, police say

Investigators have identified Carmen Martinez, 22, as a suspect in the incident. She is described as a black female, 5’5” tall and weighing about 140 pounds. (Photo: New Orleans Police Department, WWL)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police have identified a woman they say is wanted after a robbery on Orleans Avenue earlier this year.

According to New Orleans Police, the crime happened in the 6800 block of Orleans Ave. on February 23. A man told police that he met an unknown woman at a bar on Bourbon Street then returned to his home in the Third District.

“Once inside, the woman sprayed the victim with pepper spray and fled with his wallet, watch and IPhone,” NOPD said.

Investigators have identified Carmen Martinez, 22, as a suspect in the incident. She is described as a black female, 5’5” tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Third District Detectives at 504-658-6030.

