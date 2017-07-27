Woman returned home after being kidnapped in the CBD, police say

NEW ORLEANS -- A woman was returned home Thursday after police said she was kidnapped.

The kidnapping happened a little after midnight in the 1000 block of Canal Street.

Police said the 24-year-old victim was standing in the block when someone pulled up and grabbed her by the arm and forced her into an older model Nissan Sentra. Witnesses tried to stop the kidnapping but couldn't, officials said.

The woman was later dropped off at her mother's house, police said. NOPD has not said if the victim knew her kidnapper.

Police did not immediately respond to questions about whether the victim and kidnapper knew each other.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

