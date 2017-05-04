Woman spots her stolen car, chases it with police

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – Four people are in jail Thursday when police say they took off in a stolen SUV, with the owner of the car chasing them.

According to WBRZ-TV, when the owner saw the car she went up to it, but the people inside had guns. When she backed off, the chase began.

When the chase passed a Baton Rouge police officer, the woman let the officer know what was happening, and police joined in.

The chase ended in the Springhills subdivision, where the car came to rest in a yard only feet from a home.

