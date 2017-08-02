Woman walking to French Quarter parking lot knocked out, robbed

NEW ORLEANS – A woman was knocked out and robbed early Wednesday as she walked to a French Quarter parking garage.

The victim told police she believed the robbery happened around midnight in the 200 block of North Rampart Street.

The 52-year-old victim said she was walking to the parking garage when she was hit in the head from behind by an unknown object, according to an overnight police log.

The victim told police she briefly lost consciousness. When she woke up, her purse and phone were missing.

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries, and refused medical treatment.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

