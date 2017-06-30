Woman wanted for stealing antique clock under dress

Photo via New Orleans Police (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – Police are looking for a woman who stole an antique clock by hiding it under her dress last week.

According to New Orleans Police, the theft happened around 4 p.m. on June 21 at an antique store in the 600 block of Chartres Street. Investigators say an unknown woman took a French Empire antique clock, concealed it under her dress and quickly fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the crime or the woman’s whereabouts is asked to contact New Orleans Police at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV