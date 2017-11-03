Woman wanted in connection with more than a dozen car burglaries in Meraux

NEW ORLEANS -- A local woman is wanted in connection with more than a dozen car burglaries in St. Bernard Parish.

The car burglaries date back to October when more than a dozen residents reported their cars being broken into.

Deputies said Suzanna Keyes was shown on surveillance video in New Orleans trying to use a credit card belonging to a burglary victim.

Officials added she was with 52-year-old Gerald Watson in the video. Watson has since been arrested and booked on various charges, including device fraud and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information about Keyes is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

