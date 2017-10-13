WWL photographer sent to shoot scene, not knowing his college roommate was the victim

WWL-TV Photographer Vince Lewis was sent to the scene of a shooting of a police officer early Friday morning. He didn't know that just feet from where his camera was trained, his college roommate at Dillard was on the ground, fighting for his life.

WWLTV 10:09 PM. CDT October 13, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories